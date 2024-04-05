Russians attack residential areas of Kherson, injuring 2 people

Russian forces attacked residential areas of Kherson on the morning of 5 April, wounding a 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "About an hour ago, the Russian army attacked residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko said that the attack had damaged apartments, and two people had been injured and taken to hospital.

He also said that the 60-year-old man was diagnosed with blast and closed-head injuries, concussion, and a cut wound to the left temporal region. His condition has been assessed as moderate. At the time of the Russian attack, the man was in his apartment.

A 54-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to her right forearm. Her condition is also assessed as moderate. The woman was on the street at the time of the attack.

The information about the casualties is currently being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

