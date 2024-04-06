All Sections
Russians strike agricultural business in Kherson Oblast and damage industrial buildings in Zaporizhzhia

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 07:54
Russians strike agricultural business in Kherson Oblast and damage industrial buildings in Zaporizhzhia
Mobile fire group. Photo: Serhii Naiev

The Russians targeted an agricultural business in Kherson Oblast on the night of 5-6 April. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire and no casualties were reported. The same night, missiles struck the city of Zaporizhzhia, damaging industrial facilities.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Industrial buildings were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, with a fire breaking out. 

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties. The aftermath of the attack and the type of missiles used are being established. 

Fedorov added that the Russians had damaged a Melitopol aid facility in Zaporizhzhia. "The Right Here open aid space serves as a place where the Melitopol team has been assisting tens of thousands of internally displaced persons for almost two years," he said.

Ukraine’s air defence was intensely active for about five hours. 

The Russians launched Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the south. 

Fourteen drones were successfully destroyed, including seven in Kherson Oblast, three in both Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and one in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Subjects: ZaporizhzhiaKhersonmissile strikeShahed drone
