Russian forces undertake largest number of assaults on Novopavlivka front today – Ukrainian General Staff report

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 42 times on Sunday, 14 April, with Russian forces undertaking 11 assaults on the Novopavlivka front, and Ukrainian defence forces repelling 6 assaults on each Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 42 times. Russian forces carried out 8 missile strikes and 65 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 57 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Khliborob (Sumy Oblast). Over 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements across these two fronts came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast) and Nova Huta, Volfyne, Loknia, Myropillia and Stepok (Sumy Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, but they carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Podoly (Kharkiv Oblast), Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Novosadove (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 6 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Chasiv Yar, New-York and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions. More than 10 civilian settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and Novyi Donetsk (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 6 Russian assaults near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Berdychi, Umanske, Semenivka and Yasnoborodivka (Donetsk Oblast). They deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 10 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Netailove and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 11 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Vodiane and Oleksandropil (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) 4 times. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Chervone, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces made an unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions near Krynky (Kherson Oblast). More than 15 civilian settlements, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Beryslav and Kherson (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 22 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

