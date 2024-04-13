Ukraine's defence forces repel 28 Russian assaults on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

Russian forces carried out 28 assaults on the Bakhmut front and 16 on the Novopavlivka front on Saturday, 13 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 60 times. Russian forces carried out a missile strike and 65 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 71 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Volfyne and Pavlivka (Sumy Oblast) and Zahryzove and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast). Over 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements across these two fronts came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Pavlivka and Vysoke (Chernihiv Oblast) and Vorozhba and Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, but they deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka and Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Opytne, Andriivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions. More than 10 civilian settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 7 Russian assaults near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Umanske and Verkhnotoretske (Donetsk Oblast). They deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 10 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made 16 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Staromykhailivka, Vodiane, Volodymyrivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and to the northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 3 times. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to push Ukrainian troops out from their positions on Dnipro’s left (east) bank and carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian forces near Krynky (Kherson Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka and Poniativka (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 11 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a Russian command post, 2 drone control centres and an anti-aircraft missile system.

