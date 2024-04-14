Ukrainian defence forces repel 76 Russian attacks, most of which – on Bakhmut front

A total of 76 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day, 36 of which were on the Bakhmut front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 April

Details: A total of 76 combat clashes took place over the last day.

In total, the Russians launched 1 missile strike and 109 airstrikes and fired 115 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblast suffered from airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, increasing the density of minefields along the state border with Ukraine.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 36 attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi, Opytne, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made 22 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians made three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past day.

Ukrainian aircraft struck 11 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one command post, two UAV ground control stations and one Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel and two Russian air defence systems.

