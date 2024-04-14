Zelenskyy urges US to "make decisions to strengthen America's allies"

Following Iran's strikes on Israel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United States to support its allies.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Ukraine condemns Iran's attack against Israel that involved the use of Shahed drones and missiles. We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same Shahed drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of massive airstrikes.

The sound of Shahed drones, a terror weapon, may be heard across the Middle East and Europe. This sound should serve as a wake-up call to the free world, emphasising that only unity and determination can save lives and prevent the spread of terror worldwide."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasises that discussions do not halt drones or shoot down missiles, and assistance is required for that to happen.

Quote: "Only tangible assistance can accomplish this. We are waiting for help. We must increase security and resolutely repel those who seek to make terror the new normal.

It is vital that the United States Congress take the appropriate steps to reinforce America's allies at this critical moment."

Previously: Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones.

US forces in the Middle East intercepted more than 70 attack drones and at least three ballistic missiles from those fired on Israel by Iran and its proxies on the night of 13-14 April.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported they had shot down almost all of the more than 300 aerial targets used by Iran to attack Israel.

