Ukraine negotiates with Germany on additional IRIS-T air defence system – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is in talks with Germany over an additional IRIS-T air defence system, on top of the delivery of another Patriot system announced on Saturday.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today we have a very good result achieved through our international cooperation: Germany will provide us with an additional Patriot – we agreed on this with Chancellor Scholz today.

We are also looking into an additional IRIS-T system from Germany, which is also a strong air defence system, and [extra] missiles for our current air defence capabilities.

Germany's leadership is really evident, and thanks to this leadership, we will be able to save thousands of lives and give Ukraine more protection from Russian terror."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will continue cooperation "with all partners who can also provide assistance".

He also noted that Ukraine seeks to expand joint arms production on its own territory.

"Every week brings new contracts for joint arms production. We are working towards more funding for our production here in Ukraine. Ukraine's potential to produce weapons, particularly drones, is quite high. And we negotiate with our partners, in particular, on joint steps to finance this work for the sake of our common strength," the Ukrainian President said.

Background:

On Saturday, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine

Zelenskyy said that he had a "productive" conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and that Ukraine would also receive missiles to enhance its current air defence capabilities.

