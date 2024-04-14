All Sections
Situation in combat zone in Ukraine gets more complicated – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 21:00
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported on the aggravation of the situation in the combat zone, especially on the Donetsk front, over the past few days.

Source: evening address of Zelenskyy

Quote: "The situation in the combat zone during such an intense war has always been complicated but over the past few days it has aggravated, especially on the Donetsk front."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who "do everything to protect our positions and kill the occupiers".

"Over the past week the 58th Motorized Brigade, the 68th Jaeger Brigade, 148th Artillery Brigade has deserved special praise since its soldiers are constantly efficient. I visited its members this week. I am grateful to you, guys, thank you! I am also grateful to the 55th Artillery Brigade. Well done! The efforts of the soldiers from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine should also be noted, specifically those from the Kraken and Artan special units and the 9th DIU Department. I am proud of you!", Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • On 13 April Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the situation on the eastern fronts had escalated significantly in recent days due to Russia's significant intensification of offensive operations since the presidential election.
  • Syrskyi said that Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the Ukrainian defence west of Bakhmut, seize the settlement of Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

