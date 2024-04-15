US military destroys over 80 drones used by Iran to attack Israel

The US military has stated that they destroyed over 80 drones and at least six ballistic missiles that were launched over Israel from Iran and Yemen.

Source: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

Quote: "On April 13 and the morning of April 14, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen."

Details: The CENTCOM noted that a launcher vehicle and seven UAVs that were in the territory of Yemen controlled by the Houthis were also among the destroyed targets.

The US military added that it continues to "support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran".

