Сonstruction of units 5 and 6 starts at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

Energoatom has started a project to construct power units No. 5 and No. 6 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using the American technology AP1000 by Westinghouse. The first concrete cube for power unit No. 5 has already been laid.

Source: Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company, on Telegram

Details: The fifth power unit at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant will be the first in Ukraine to be constructed using the American AP1000 technology.

Advertisement:

Quote: "An important feature of the American AP1000 technology is the ability to manoeuvre the units. Today, the enemy targets and destroys precisely the balancing capacities of Ukrainian energy, so constructing units with manoeuvring capability is very important for us," noted Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Halushchenko.

Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom, said the capacity of Khmelnytskyi NPP will exceed that of Zaporizhzhia NPP after the commissioning of the two new units, 3 and 4, thanks to the construction of the power units 5 and 6.

Background:

Petro Kotin announced that after the completion of the construction of the new power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, the plant's capacity will exceed that of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!