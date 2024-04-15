All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Сonstruction of units 5 and 6 starts at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 15 April 2024, 10:27
Сonstruction of units 5 and 6 starts at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Photo: Energoatom

Energoatom has started a project to construct power units No. 5 and No. 6 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using the American technology AP1000 by Westinghouse. The first concrete cube for power unit No. 5 has already been laid.

Source: Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company, on Telegram

Details: The fifth power unit at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant will be the first in Ukraine to be constructed using the American AP1000 technology.

Advertisement:

Quote: "An important feature of the American AP1000 technology is the ability to manoeuvre the units. Today, the enemy targets and destroys precisely the balancing capacities of Ukrainian energy, so constructing units with manoeuvring capability is very important for us," noted Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Halushchenko.

Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom, said the capacity of Khmelnytskyi NPP will exceed that of Zaporizhzhia NPP after the commissioning of the two new units, 3 and 4, thanks to the construction of the power units 5 and 6.

Background:

  • Petro Kotin announced that after the completion of the construction of the new power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, the plant's capacity will exceed that of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Khmelnytskyi
1 missile hit house, another near warehouse: aftermath of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi – photo
Russian strikes on Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts cause fatalities and infrastructure damage
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: