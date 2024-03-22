Russian strikes on Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts cause fatalities and infrastructure damage

On the morning of 22 March, the Russians launched a strike upon Ukraine, damaging critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts, causing casualties and damaging electrical generation.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration; Viktor Mykyta, head of Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Symchyshyn, mayor of Khmelnytskyi

Details: Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih came under a massive missile attack on 22 March. There were strikes in Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky Oblasts, with several cities experiencing power outages.

There were also hits in the western oblasts, in particular in Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk. This was reported by the heads of Oblast State Administrations on Friday morning.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Quote from Onyshchuk: "Explosions rang out in the Carpathian region. The enemy attacked our oblast with both Shahed loitering drones and missiles. A critical infrastructure facility was hit.

Preliminary information indicates that one person was injured.

There is some damage. No power outages have been reported in the oblast so far.

Rescue workers are responding to the strike."

Zakarpattia Oblast

Quote from Mykyta: "Unfortunately, there have been strikes upon power generation, transmission and distribution systems in different oblasts.

As of 08.00, no interruptions in electricity supply and power generation have been recorded in Zakarpattia."

The head of the Oblast Military Administration reported damage to and the destruction of power generation facilities, transmission and distribution systems in different oblasts. UP later clarified that there were no hits in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Quote from Symchyshyn: It's a terrible morning. Infrastructure has been damaged, as have residential buildings. Civilians have been killed and injured."Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration clarified that one person had been killed. Moreover, the search for people under the rubble is ongoing.

Background:

On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and it was in effect for about four hours.

Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fires broke out at some sites.

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.

Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian homes. The Russians struck the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire at the plant; there is no threat of a dam breach.

On the night of 22 March, Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast.

Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, too.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times.

