1 missile hit house, another near warehouse: aftermath of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 March 2024, 14:18
1 missile hit house, another near warehouse: aftermath of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi – photo
Photo: the National police

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi. The Russians fired a missile at a residential building and a drone hit a critical infrastructure facility.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, on Telegram

 
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office  

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "One of the missiles hit a private residential building. A nearby nine-storey building was heavily damaged by the blast wave. The other one hit a warehouse. Two people have been reported dead. A young woman, 21, was rescued from the rubble after being in touch by phone for an hour and a half. She was taken to hospital." 

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office  

Details: Five people went to the hospital on their own, with injuries of varying severity. 

 
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office  

A Russian attack UAV also hit a critical infrastructure facility. The power supply was partially cut off.

 
Photo: Oleksandr Symchyshyn on telegram

In Shepetivka district, the drone's debris damaged a power substation.

Background:

  • A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March has left at least five civilians dead, with 16 others injured (other sources say this number is as high as 16) and three missing.
  • The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces destroyed 92 Russian aerial targets out of a total of 151 during the night of 21-22 March: 55 loitering drones, 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided missiles.

Subjects: Khmelnytskyimissile strikeShahed drone
