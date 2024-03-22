1 missile hit house, another near warehouse: aftermath of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi – photo

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi. The Russians fired a missile at a residential building and a drone hit a critical infrastructure facility.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, on Telegram

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "One of the missiles hit a private residential building. A nearby nine-storey building was heavily damaged by the blast wave. The other one hit a warehouse. Two people have been reported dead. A young woman, 21, was rescued from the rubble after being in touch by phone for an hour and a half. She was taken to hospital."

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Five people went to the hospital on their own, with injuries of varying severity.

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian attack UAV also hit a critical infrastructure facility. The power supply was partially cut off.

Photo: Oleksandr Symchyshyn on telegram

In Shepetivka district, the drone's debris damaged a power substation.

Background:

A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March has left at least five civilians dead, with 16 others injured (other sources say this number is as high as 16) and three missing.

The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces destroyed 92 Russian aerial targets out of a total of 151 during the night of 21-22 March: 55 loitering drones, 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided missiles.

