1 missile hit house, another near warehouse: aftermath of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi – photo
Two people were killed and six others were injured in a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi. The Russians fired a missile at a residential building and a drone hit a critical infrastructure facility.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, on Telegram
Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "One of the missiles hit a private residential building. A nearby nine-storey building was heavily damaged by the blast wave. The other one hit a warehouse. Two people have been reported dead. A young woman, 21, was rescued from the rubble after being in touch by phone for an hour and a half. She was taken to hospital."
Details: Five people went to the hospital on their own, with injuries of varying severity.
A Russian attack UAV also hit a critical infrastructure facility. The power supply was partially cut off.
In Shepetivka district, the drone's debris damaged a power substation.
Background:
- A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March has left at least five civilians dead, with 16 others injured (other sources say this number is as high as 16) and three missing.
- The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces destroyed 92 Russian aerial targets out of a total of 151 during the night of 21-22 March: 55 loitering drones, 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided missiles.
