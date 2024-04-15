All Sections
Teenage girl, 16, injured in Russian attack on village in Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 15 April 2024, 14:15
Teenage girl, 16, injured in Russian attack on village in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the village of Kizomys (Kherson Oblast) on the night of 14-15 April, injuring a teenage girl, 16.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A teenage girl, 16, sustained shrapnel injuries and a mine blast injury. An enemy shell detonated near her home."

Details: It is reported that she sought medical assistance on the morning of 15 April. Her life and health are in no danger at the moment.

