European Commission President asks US House of Representative to finally pass aid package for Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has called on the US Congress to vote in favour of helping Ukraine so as not to harm NATO as a whole.

Source: von der Leyen in an interview with RND, reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said that Congress should make this decision after months of delay.

"I am now very clearly calling on the US House of Representatives to come together and finally pass the aid package for Ukraine, which has been blocked for months. Ukraine deserves the support of all the free countries of the world," she said.

She is convinced that the majority of US lawmakers see things the same way as Europeans and will eventually vote for the aid package for Kyiv.

"They know that President Joe Biden's assistance is extremely urgent. Continuing to block it would be detrimental not only to Ukraine but to the Atlantic Alliance as a whole. The world's autocracies are watching closely to see whether democratic states oppose this issue or not. We must send the right signal," said von der Leyen.

Background:

US Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, said that during a Sunday phone call between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, a "consensus" was reached that Congress should act quickly to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday that the House would "try again" to vote for military aid to Israel in response to Iran's large-scale attack.

But he did not specify whether the package of support for Ukraine would be combined with the aid to Israel and would be voted on this week.

