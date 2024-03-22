All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU may allocate first billion euros from Rosatom assets to Ukraine on 1 July

European PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 09:18
EU may allocate first billion euros from Rosatom assets to Ukraine on 1 July
Ursula von der Layen. Photo: getty images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes it is possible to allocate the first billion euros taken from the profits generated by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as early as 1 July, if the EU acts quickly to implement the necessary procedures.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference following the first day of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, European Pravda writes

Details: Von der Leyen assured the audience that there is strong support among EU leaders for using the funds for "military purposes for Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"I told the leaders that if we are swift now in concluding the proposal, we could disburse the first billion on 1 July already. So it depends on us, it's in our hands." von der Leyen said.

She also noted that Ukraine can expect to receive about €3 billion in 2024 and similar amounts in the following years.

For his part, European Council President Charles Michel expressed confidence that this mechanism could be put into operation "very quickly" as it has received "a lot of support" among EU countries.

On 21 March, the EU Heads of State and Government Summit agreed that the EU would continue to work on a plan to use the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Russian central bank, including for the purpose of arming Ukraine.

On 20 March, EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell put forward a plan to redirect the interest earned on frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. According to the plan, 90% of the funds should go to a fund that would be used to cover the cost of weapons for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUEuropean CommissionRussiamoney
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
EU
EU warns Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia
EU leaders call for early approval of negotiating framework for Ukraine
EU describes work on plan to use proceeds of frozen Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: