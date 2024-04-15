All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine refutes Russian fake news about SSU chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 15 April 2024, 20:09
Vasyl Maliuk, Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). Photo: SSU

A number of Russian media outlets have alleged that the arrest in absentia of Vasyl Maliuk, Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), was appealed in the Basmanny District Court in Moscow by "the defence". The SSU has refuted this claim.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBK with reference to the card catalogue of the Russian court; press service of the SSU in a comment for Ukrainian media

Details: Russian media reported that the card of the "court case" says the decision on Maliuk’s arrest in absentia was appealed on 15 April. The press service of the court confirmed to RBK that an appeal had been submitted. "The defence lawyer appealed [the decision]," the press service added.

The SSU urged the media to consider any claims by the Russian authorities and Russian courts concerning the arrest in absentia of Vasyl Maliuk and the alleged appeal of this decision in one of the Moscow courts on his behalf "exceptionally as a manifestation of the enemy’s psychological operation".

Quote: "Neither the SSU, nor Vasyl Maliuk personally have turned to any lawyers to appeal fake decisions of Russian courts. This information is completely false. And the ‘defence’ which allegedly files appeals on behalf of the Head of the SSU is therefore a part of a Russian discrediting campaign.

All measures taken by the Security Service of Ukraine fully meet the norms of national and international law."

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukraine
