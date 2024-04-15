All Sections
Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels deliver tonne of explosives over 1,000 kilometres

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 15 April 2024, 01:48
Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels deliver tonne of explosives over 1,000 kilometres
Uncrewed surface vessels. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The modernised Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels can now deliver nearly a tonne of explosives over more than 1,000 kilometres.

Source: Suspilne, citing Artem Dekhtiarenko, spokesperson for the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), at the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This means that the SSU can target practically any point in the Black Sea."

Details: Dekhtiarenko did not disclose all the technical specifications but noted that these are "next-generation drones", on the improvement of which experts from the SSU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and "other brothers-in-arms" are working together. 

He mentioned that the current Sea Baby uncrewed surface vessel differs from the previous model in appearance and technical characteristics. In addition, it is capable of delivering almost a tonne of explosives over more than 1,000 kilometres. 

Dekhtiarenko said there were no alternatives to the SSU's attack surface vessels worldwide in 2022. Existing Western drones were large but not manoeuvrable, making them easily detectable by "enemy’s radar stations".

Quote: "Today, a drone worth 8.5 million hryvnias (approximately US$215,598) destroys an enemy military ship worth tens of millions of dollars."

Details: Dekhtiarenko pointed out that these drones have hit 11 Russian ships and the Crimean Bridge.

Background: In October 2022, uncrewed surface vessels of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in Sevastopol Bay, damaging, in particular, the frigate Admiral Makarov.

In 2023, uncrewed surface vessels of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the corvettes Samum and Pavel Derzhavin, the tanker SIG, the landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak, and damaged the tugboat Professor Nikolai Muru and the latest reconnaissance and hydrographic ship Vladimir Kozitsky.

Subjects: State Security Service of UkrainedronesBlack Sea
