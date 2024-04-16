All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UN Security Council rejects 'crazy accusations': responsibility for incidents on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant laid on Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 16 April 2024, 03:37
UN Security Council rejects 'crazy accusations': responsibility for incidents on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant laid on Russia
UN Security Council. Stock photo: Getty Images

At a meeting of the UN Security Council, representatives of the EU, the US and Ukraine have blamed the incidents at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Russia, which has occupied the nuclear facility.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: The Russian Federation bears full responsibility for the nuclear safety risks it creates at the seized Zaporizhzhia NPP, as noted in a statement by the European Union, Ukraine and other European countries read out at a meeting of the UN Security Council by EU Permanent Representative to the UN Stavros Lambrinidis.

Advertisement:

The EU Permanent Representative recalled that it was the first time that a country that is a permanent member of the UN Security Council illegally seized a nuclear power plant of one of its neighbours.

Robert Wood, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, said that the control of the Russian occupation forces over the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as the operation of the power plant by unqualified personnel, increase the safety risks to a large nuclear facility in Ukraine.

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the Russian Federation is trying to blame Ukraine for the attacks on ZNPP, hoping to remove the issue of plant liberation from the agenda.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "The only root cause of all nuclear safety risks is Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine."

More details: What happened at ZNPP on 7 and 9 April 2024 and afterwards was a well-planned false flag operation by the Russian Federation, he explained. He said that the attack was aimed at shifting the focus away from the aforementioned root cause and the only way to eliminate all threats to nuclear safety and security, namely the liberation of the plant.

Kyslytsia said that Moscow wants to "feed the world the version that nuclear reactors, the protection of which was designed to withstand the strongest attacks, were attacked by low-powered short-range drones", which are designed to hit infantry and small vehicles at a distance of several kilometres.

The increasing militarisation of the station and the surrounding occupied territories remains part of Russia's military strategy, he said. Moscow uses them as a cover for artillery strikes on the territories and settlements on the other side of Dnipro, the permanent representative said.

Recently, new footage of Russian soldiers and military equipment in the corridors of the power units has appeared on social media, he added.

Among the violations committed by Russia are the installation of anti-personnel mines around the perimeter of the plant, blocking access to the facility for legitimate management and personnel, disconnecting automated data transmission from the radiation monitoring system, and failing to ensure timely and complete maintenance.

Kyslytsia said that Ukraine categorically rejects the "crazy accusations" that it could cause a nuclear disaster.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantwarRussiaUN
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russians are preparing false flag provocation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
All 6 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power units in cold shutdown for first time since 2022 – IAEA
Kremlin plans to restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – WSJ
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: