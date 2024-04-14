All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians are preparing false flag provocation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 15:08
Russians are preparing false flag provocation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

According to Ukrainian intelligence information, Russian forces are planning another false flag provocation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: Ukraine’s General Staff, citing intelligence, reported the forthcoming provocation without specifying the details.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia is the only terrorist group in the world that holds a nuclear power plant hostage and is using it to blackmail Ukraine and the world.

No one but Russian terrorists [forces] has put the world so close to the brink of a deliberate radiation disaster.

Only in recent weeks has Russia attempted to shift blame for the use of drones to attack the ZNPP onto Ukraine.

These are purposeful Russian actions that continue the Russian practice of blackmailing our country and the entire international community by risking a disaster at the ZNPP."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantdefence intelligenceterrorist attack
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
All 6 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power units in cold shutdown for first time since 2022 – IAEA
Kremlin plans to restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – WSJ
Ukraine urges international community to neutralise Russian threats to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: