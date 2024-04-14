Russians are preparing false flag provocation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

According to Ukrainian intelligence information, Russian forces are planning another false flag provocation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: Ukraine’s General Staff, citing intelligence, reported the forthcoming provocation without specifying the details.

Quote: "Russia is the only terrorist group in the world that holds a nuclear power plant hostage and is using it to blackmail Ukraine and the world.

No one but Russian terrorists [forces] has put the world so close to the brink of a deliberate radiation disaster.

Only in recent weeks has Russia attempted to shift blame for the use of drones to attack the ZNPP onto Ukraine.

These are purposeful Russian actions that continue the Russian practice of blackmailing our country and the entire international community by risking a disaster at the ZNPP."

