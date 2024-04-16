Ukrainian defenders down all Russian attack drones overnight

Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

All nine Shahed attack drones that the Russians used to bombard Ukraine on the night of 15-16 April were downed by mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Air Force and Defence Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched nine Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 15-16 April from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

The drones were downed within Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!