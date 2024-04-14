Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed drones, explosions heard in the city

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said that the city is in danger due to an attack by Russian Shahed drones on the night of 13-14 April.

Source: Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv is in the danger zone. The city is under attack by Shahed drones."

Update: At 00:30 a few explosions rang out in Kharkiv. Moreover, Suspilne reported that some of the districts of Kharkiv lost electricity.

Background: Russia launched attack UAVs on Ukraine from the north-east.

