Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed drones, explosions heard in the city

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 00:12
Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed drones, explosions heard in the city
Stock photo: Getty Images

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said that the city is in danger due to an attack by Russian Shahed drones on the night of 13-14 April.

Source: Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv is in the danger zone. The city is under attack by Shahed drones."

Update: At 00:30 a few explosions rang out in Kharkiv. Moreover, Suspilne reported that some of the districts of Kharkiv lost electricity.

Background: Russia launched attack UAVs on Ukraine from the north-east. 

