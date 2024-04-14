Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed drones, explosions heard in the city
Sunday, 14 April 2024, 00:12
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said that the city is in danger due to an attack by Russian Shahed drones on the night of 13-14 April.
Source: Ihor Terekhov on Telegram
Quote: "Kharkiv is in the danger zone. The city is under attack by Shahed drones."
Advertisement:
Update: At 00:30 a few explosions rang out in Kharkiv. Moreover, Suspilne reported that some of the districts of Kharkiv lost electricity.
Background: Russia launched attack UAVs on Ukraine from the north-east.
Support UP or become our patron!