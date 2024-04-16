Russia loses 920 soldiers and 9 tanks over past day
Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 07:50
Russia has lost another 920 soldiers, nine tanks and 13 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 455,340 (+920) military personnel;
- 7,189 (+9) tanks;
- 13,809 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,609 (+16) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 759 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,277 (+11) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,092 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,563 (+53) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,908 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!