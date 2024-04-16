Russia loses 920 soldiers and 9 tanks over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost another 920 soldiers, nine tanks and 13 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

455,340 (+920) military personnel;

7,189 (+9) tanks;

13,809 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

11,609 (+16) artillery systems;

1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

759 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,277 (+11) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,092 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,563 (+53) vehicles and tankers;

1,908 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!