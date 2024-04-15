All Sections
Russia recruits foreigners into its army in attempts to avoid mobilisation – UK Defence Intelligence

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 15 April 2024, 18:10
Russia recruits foreigners into its army in attempts to avoid mobilisation – UK Defence Intelligence
Foreign soldiers made prisoners of war (POW) after being captured by Ukraine as combattants within the Russian armed forces, take part in a press conference organised by Ukrainian officials in Kyiv, on March 15, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian Federation is reportedly attempting to recruit foreigners in its army in an effort to prevent internal mobilisation and replenish significant casualties sustained in the fighting in Ukraine, says UK Defence Intelligence report

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 15 April on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As reported by UK analysts, the most recent English-language advertisement invites foreigners to enlist in the Russian army's "special" force. It offers a lump sum payment of US$2,200 upon contract signing, a Russian passport, free medical treatment, and training.

Online job postings began to surface in the middle of 2023, targeting individuals from nearby nations, specifically Armenia and Kazakhstan. The postings offered a monthly income of US$1973, as well as a lump sum payment upon contract signing worth US$5140.

Additionally, Russia recruited immigrants from Central Asia in 2023.

Reports of migrants from Nepal and India being enlisted and sent to fight in Ukraine have also surfaced recently.

Quote: "It is likely that many of those that have been recruited are not professional soldiers but migrant workers and have been coerced to fight under false pretences or with the offer of financial incentives." 

According to intelligence, the number of foreigners in Russian forces is most likely limited, and they are absorbed into existing rather than any new "special" formations.

The UK Defence Intelligence writes that Russia is likely to avoid further unpopular internal mobilisation measures.

Furthermore, given the large losses (now estimated at 913 individuals per day on average), Russia must continue to examine all recruitment options in order to maintain a high rate of human influx.

In a Saturday review, UK Defence Intelligence outlined the reasons and implications for Russia of two laws passed by Moscow in support of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine and their families.

On 10 April, UK Defence Intelligence revealed that Russia was seeking to recruit about 400,000 contract soldiers in 2024, a move that is necessary to support its forces in Ukraine, which have suffered huge losses.

