Leader of Ukraine's Parliament signs law on mobilisation

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukraine’s Parliament), has signed a bill that introduces changes to mobilisation, military registration, and military service in Ukraine.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Details: The information about the bill on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine indicates that Stefanchuk has signed the law, which has now been sent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After President Zelenskyy signs the bill, it will be shared in the official parliamentary publication, Voice of Ukraine.

The bill will come into force one month after its publication.

Background:

On 11 April, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) passed a bill introducing changes into mobilisation, military registration, and military service in Ukraine.

A total of 283 parliamentarians (out of 450) have voted in favour of the bill.

The bill removes provisions on demobilisation and the rotation of military personnel.

Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to regulate the process of military dismissal and rotation in a separate bill.

