US, UK and France aid in repelling attack on Israel

The military forces of the United Kingdom and France, alongside the USA, assisted Israel in repelling the large-scale aerial attack from Iran and pro-Iranian forces in the neighbouring countries on the night of 13-14 April.

Details: "We are working closely with the US, UK and France who acted tonight. This partnership has always been close, but tonight it manifested itself in an unusual way," Hagari said. He didn't provide details about the nature of their involvement.

The Times of Israel notes that Jordan also assisted in shooting down Iranian drones, despite harshly criticising Israel for its methods of operation in the Gaza Strip. In an official statement, they explained that intercepting targets in their airspace was done "to ensure the safety of its citizens."

US President Joe Biden publicly stated that US forces in the region helped shoot down some of the drones and unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Iran at targets in Israel.

Unofficial reports indicated that the US shot down over 70 air targets, utilising fighter jets and missile defence systems aboard guided-missile destroyers.

American and Israeli military officials announced the interception of Iranian drones, the number of which exceeded one hundred, during the attack on the night of 13-14 April. In total, Iran launched over 200 missiles and drones towards Israel. Over 100 drones launched by Iran were shot down outside Israeli airspace.

Later, it was clarified that there were over 300 air targets in total, including approximately 170 attack drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, nearly all of which were shot down. Pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and Yemen carried out some of the launches.

In response to the attack, US President Joe Biden convened the US security team for discussion and had a conversation with the prime minister of Israel. Additionally, he announced that he would convene an extraordinary meeting of the Group of Seven leaders on 14 April to coordinate a diplomatic response to Iran's attack.

