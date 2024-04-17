Russia loses 710 soldiers, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 07:50
Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian troops on Ukrainian soil. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 710 soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 456,050 (+710) military personnel;
- 7,193 (+4) tanks;
- 13,827 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,624 (+15) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 760 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,279 (+2) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,093 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,587 (+24) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,910 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!