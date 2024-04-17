All Sections
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 April 2024, 07:50
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems over past day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian troops on Ukrainian soil. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 710 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 456,050 (+710) military personnel;
  • 7,193 (+4) tanks;
  • 13,827 (+18)  armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,624 (+15) artillery systems;
  • 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 760 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,279 (+2) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,093 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0)  ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,587 (+24) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,910 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

