US can't repel Russian attacks in Ukraine's skies without getting drawn into confrontation with Russia – US Department of State

The United States cannot engage in an armed confrontation with Russia to repel its air attacks in the skies over Ukraine, but will continue to make efforts to boost international support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the necessary weapons.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State; Ukrinform news agency

Details: Miller said the United States is not in an armed military conflict with Russia.

The official noted that the presence of US aircraft in the skies over Ukraine to respond to Russia's strikes would constitute just such a confrontation.

Miller stressed that the United States is not going to get involved in an indirect armed conflict with Russia: "The President of the United States has been – has made that very clear."

The official stated that a conflict between the US and Russia would mean the threat of World War III.

Nevertheless, Miller noted that the United States is fully committed to supporting Ukraine's defence.

The spokesperson stressed that the Biden administration has proven this commitment over the past two years of the full-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Quote: "And if you want to ask the question about what more we can do, the question is one to put to the United States Congress."

More details: The official recalled that the US House of Representatives is considering a bill with supplemental funding for US national security needs, which would provide Ukraine with more weapons, including air defence systems: "And we hope that bill will pass."

