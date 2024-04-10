Ukrainian defence minister discusses ammunition shortage with his Lithuanian counterpart

During his visit to Kyiv, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Lithuanian Minister of National Defence, met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov to discuss the supply of military aid and the planned signing of a Ukrainian-Lithuanian security agreement.

Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence on 10 April; European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Kasčiūnas and Umierov discussed the shortage of ammunition in Ukraine, as well as the need to promote the defence industry and join multilateral initiatives to produce, purchase and increase the production of weapons and ammunition.

The defence ministers also discussed Lithuania's efforts to produce drones and anti-drone capabilities and Lithuania joining the drone coalition led by Latvia and the UK.

Other topics of discussion included the training of Ukrainian soldiers and the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, in particular in the context of Lithuania's decision to help establish three rehabilitation centres in Lviv, Dnipro and Zhytomyr.

Background:

Laurynas Kasčiūnas was appointed Lithuania's new Minister of Defence on 25 March.

After his first visit to Kyiv in his new position and a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kasčiūnas said that assistance to Ukraine would be even greater.

