Zelenskyy arrives in Lithuania to attend Three Seas Summit, announces signing of another security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Vilnius to attend the Three Seas Summit and announced that another bilateral security agreement will be signed soon to follow up on the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees.

I arrived to Lithuania to participate in the Three Seas Summit and hold talks with the leaders of the partner countries.



Important meetings are scheduled, and a new bilateral security agreement is to be signed.



— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 11, 2024

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he would attend the Three Seas Summit in Lithuania and hold talks with a number of leaders.

"Important meetings are scheduled, and a new bilateral security agreement is to be signed," the president stated.

Zelenskyy added that he views the main task for the near future as enhancing Ukraine's air defence capabilities to the fullest extent possible and addressing other pressing needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

For reference: The Three Seas Initiative is a framework for cooperation in infrastructure projects in the Baltic states, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Balkans, which have access to the Baltic, Black, and Mediterranean Seas.

The summit in Vilnius will bring together 13 member states and strategic partners.

Background: In 2022, Ukraine was granted the status of a partner in the Three Seas Initiative.

