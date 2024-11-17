March organised by Russian opposition figures started in Berlin – photos, videos

March organised by the Russian opposition in Berlin. Photo: Bild

A rally-march began in Berlin, at Potsdamer Platz, which was attended, in particular, by the organisers, Yulia Navalnaya, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and Ilya Yashin.

Source: DW; Novaya Gazeta Europe

Details: By the start of the manifestation, the police projected that there would be around 1.800 participants.

Ukrainians were also on the scene, demanding that the "fascist rag" (i.e. the Russian flag) be removed. In response, the Russians yelled at them, asking the Ukrainians why they were "not on the battlefield".

The participants' demands include the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and Putin's indictment as a war criminal.

In addition, the "Russian opposition" organised an action in Prague that will coincide with a march for Czech democracy. Approximately a thousand individuals gathered on the square.

The media also reports on a rally in Warsaw, where perhaps a hundred people gathered.

