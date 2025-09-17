Navalny's wife says her husband was poisoned in prison: lab tests confirm

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny who died in custody in Russia, has stated that two laboratories from different countries have confirmed that her husband was poisoned for a second time while in prison.

Source: Navalnaya on X (Twitter); Deutsche Welle, a German international broadcaster and media outlet

Quote from Navalnaya: "We managed to transfer Alexei’s biological materials abroad. Laboratories in two different countries conducted examinations. These laboratories, independently of each other, concluded that Alexei was poisoned."

Details: According to Navalnaya, the samples were obtained back in February 2024 and were transported abroad securely.

She stressed that the findings have public value and should be published: "We all deserve to know the truth".

Navalnaya added that she would not be guided by political considerations on this issue.

Quote from Navalnaya: "I state that Vladimir Putin is responsible for the murder of my husband, Alexei Navalny. I accuse Russian intelligence services of developing banned chemical and biological weapons. I demand that the laboratories which carried out the tests make the results public. Stop playing nice with Putin for the sake of some greater consideration. You won’t be able to appease him. As long as you stay silent, he won’t stop."

Background:

Navalny was first poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in August 2020. He lost consciousness aboard a Tomsk-Moscow flight, which was forced to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where he received first aid. A few days later, while still unconscious, he was transported to Berlin for treatment and rehabilitation.

Following the poisoning, the US, UK, and EU imposed sanctions on the 33rd Central Research Institute of the Russian Defence Ministry and the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology for their role in Russia’s chemical weapons programme.

In January 2021, Navalny returned to Russia, where he was arrested and sentenced to a long prison term. He died under unclear circumstances on 16 February 2024 at Correctional Facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.

