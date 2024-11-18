All Sections
Ukrainian musician declines Magnitsky Award given also to Yulia Navalnaya

Mariia KabatsiiMonday, 18 November 2024, 16:23
Ukrainian musician declines Magnitsky Award given also to Yulia Navalnaya
Andrii Khlyvniuk. Photo: Khlyvniuk on Facebook

Andrii Khlyvniuk, Ukrainian musician and leader of the band Boombox, who currently serves with the Ukrainian military, has declined the Magnitsky Award.

Source: Khlyvniuk on Facebook

Quote: "Thank you sincerely to all the founders and jury of the influential international Magnitsky Award in London. You have recognised and honoured my modest contribution to the fight for freedom of speech and fundamental human rights as part of the struggle for Ukraine’s independence. Thank you!"

Details: However, the musician stated that he could not accept the award alongside other laureates who do not support providing Ukraine with Western weapons for self-defence.

Quote: "As a father of two children living under Russian missile strikes and a soldier in Ukraine’s Defence Forces (strike drone unit of the Kherson Patrol Police), I cannot accept this award alongside laureates who are 'unsure' about the necessity of providing my country with Western weapons that are critical for repelling Russian aggression."

Details: Among this year’s recipients of the Magnitsky Award is Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, who was recognised in the Courage Under Fire category. In her interview with Die Zeit in late October, Navalnaya expressed doubts about the need to keep supplying Ukraine with Western weapons, stating that "bombs also hit Russians".

Background

  • The Magnitsky Award was established in 2015 by British financier and activist Bill Browder. It recognises achievements in investigative journalism and the fight for human rights.
  • Notable past recipients include Boris Nemtsov, Jan Lipavský and John McCain.
  • In 2019, Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov was also honoured with the Magnitsky Award.

