Number of casualties in Russian attack on Chernihiv rises to 50, including 3 children

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 April 2024, 12:22
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The missile strikes on Chernihiv have resulted in over 50 casualties, including three children who have been injured.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "A rescue operation is underway in the city of Chernihiv. Three missile strikes hit the city centre. An eight-story building is destroyed, and four high-rise buildings, a hospital, and a higher education institution are damaged, along with dozens of cars. Currently, there are over 50 casualties reported, including three children, and 11 fatalities. People may be trapped under the rubble."

Details: Reportedly, a staff has been set up on-site to provide necessary assistance to those in need. Government representatives are working, and commissions are being promptly organised to document the damage. Kuleba said that the people whose property was destroyed will receive compensation.

Background:

  • The Russians attacked social and civilian infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv with three missiles on Wednesday, 17 April. They struck a densely populated area, killing 11 people, including a 25-year-old police officer, and injuring 22 more.

