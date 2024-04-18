Assistance to Ukraine is a matter of days and weeks, not months – European Council President

Following the first day of the European summit, President of the European Council Charles Michel has stated that assistance to Ukraine is not a matter of months, but of days and weeks.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Michel’s press statement 1 and press statement 2

Quote: "This is not a question of months, it’s a question of days and weeks. It’s very important that we deliver on our promises.

I can reassure you that all the stakeholders, all the actors, are doing everything possible to speed up, to make more efforts.

In a very short period of time we have increased our defence capabilities in terms of manufacturing, production and manufacturing capacities. But this is not enough. We need to do more, point one, and we are looking, if it is possible, also to use more of the stocks that are available, especially in the field of the air defence systems."

Details: Michel noted that during the meeting, EU leaders once again demonstrated unity, particularly in supporting Ukraine. As always, they had the opportunity to hear an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote: "Two points are extremely important.

First point: we don't need so many words, as they (the Ukrainians – ed.) need more military equipment. We had a very good discussion and we understand that member states, especially those with some capacities, some capabilities, they know, they understand it is very important to provide [Ukraine] with more air defence systems, more ammunition."

Details: The second important conclusion after the discussion regarding Ukraine, in Michel's opinion, is the support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, especially ahead of the peace conference scheduled to take place in Switzerland this June.

Quote: "This [meeting] is something which is good, and we want to engage with the international community, with all the countries across the world, especially the Global South, and we intend to coordinate, from a special point of view, so that the EU, together with other partners across the world, can participate in this meeting that is supposed to take place in Switzerland."

"We are extremely determined to support Ukraine. We do not underestimate the challenges on the ground for the Ukrainians and we know we have responsibilities to act.

I would also like to insist that Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked us to do our best to try to convince the United States to provide more support, including the financial support that the Ukrainians are waiting for."

Background:

On 17 April, the European Council began a two-day meeting in Brussels. The main topics were EU competitiveness issues and the development of the European economy.

On the first day of the meeting, EU leaders dedicated their discussions to addressing the most acute international issues, including the developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the heads of states and governments via teleconference.

