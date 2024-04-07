All Sections
Russian forces launch ballistic missile attack on Odesa

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 07:56
Russian forces launch ballistic missile attack on Odesa
Missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have reported that the Russians fired a missile, presumably an Iskander-M, on the city of Odesa on the late evening of 6 April.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "The strike caused a fire, which firefighters promptly put out."

Details: The Russian attack severely damaged administrative and technical buildings.

An employee of a nearby company suffered an acute ear barotrauma.

In addition, Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians launched Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions in a different area at midnight.

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 11 Russian UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during nearly three hours of combat operations.

The falling wreckage of the downed drones damaged several buildings and cars.

Advertisement: