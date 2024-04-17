Russian drones and artillery target Nikopol, causing severe damage and injuring 1 civilian – photo
A woman was injured and houses were destroyed in a Russian drone and artillery attack on Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 16-17 April.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor bombarded Nikopol twice in the evening [of 16 April]. They launched drones on the city. Three private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged.
The invaders fired on Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district around midnight. They used heavy artillery." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The Russians bombarded Nikopol with artillery again on the morning of 17 April, injuring a woman aged 63.
In addition, Russian forces damaged a gymnasium [a secondary school that prepares students for higher education at university – ed.], two private houses and a power line.
