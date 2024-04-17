All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drones and artillery target Nikopol, causing severe damage and injuring 1 civilian – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 April 2024, 08:16
Russian drones and artillery target Nikopol, causing severe damage and injuring 1 civilian – photo
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

A woman was injured and houses were destroyed in a Russian drone and artillery attack on Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 16-17 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor bombarded Nikopol twice in the evening [of 16 April]. They launched drones on the city. Three private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged.

Advertisement:

The invaders fired on Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district around midnight. They used heavy artillery." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians bombarded Nikopol with artillery again on the morning of 17 April, injuring a woman aged 63.

 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

In addition, Russian forces damaged a gymnasium [a secondary school that prepares students for higher education at university – ed.], two private houses and a power line.

 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopolwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 people – photo
Russian forces launch ballistic missile attack on Odesa
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: