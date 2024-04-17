Russian drones and artillery target Nikopol, causing severe damage and injuring 1 civilian – photo

A woman was injured and houses were destroyed in a Russian drone and artillery attack on Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 16-17 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor bombarded Nikopol twice in the evening [of 16 April]. They launched drones on the city. Three private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged.

Advertisement:

The invaders fired on Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district around midnight. They used heavy artillery." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians bombarded Nikopol with artillery again on the morning of 17 April, injuring a woman aged 63.

Photo: Lysak on Telegram

In addition, Russian forces damaged a gymnasium [a secondary school that prepares students for higher education at university – ed.], two private houses and a power line.

Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!