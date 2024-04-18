Zelenskyy: Ukraine to issue 10 Bohdana howitzers for first time, more coming in May

A Bohdana self-propelled artillery system on the chassis of MAZ with a cabin from Ukrainian Armor company. Photo: Army Inform

In April, the Ukrainian defence industry will issue 10 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems for the first time.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a report on the security situation in Ukraine as of 18 April

Quote: "The share of domestic production is constantly growing. The state is entering into serious, long-term deals with our businesses, which provide predictability, the opportunity to hire people, and attract investments. Already this month, our industry is issuing 10 Bohdana howitzers for the first time, and in May and beyond there is going to be even more."

Background: In the beginning of April, the New York Times, citing its own sources, reported that the Ukrainian defence industry is producing eight Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems (SPAS) per month.

