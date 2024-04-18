All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine to issue 10 Bohdana howitzers for first time, more coming in May

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 April 2024, 14:34
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to issue 10 Bohdana howitzers for first time, more coming in May
A Bohdana self-propelled artillery system on the chassis of MAZ with a cabin from Ukrainian Armor company. Photo: Army Inform

In April, the Ukrainian defence industry will issue 10 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems for the first time.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a report on the security situation in Ukraine as of 18 April 

Quote: "The share of domestic production is constantly growing. The state is entering into serious, long-term deals with our businesses, which provide predictability, the opportunity to hire people, and attract investments. Already this month, our industry is issuing 10 Bohdana howitzers for the first time, and in May and beyond there is going to be even more."

Advertisement:

Background: In the beginning of April, the New York Times, citing its own sources, reported that the Ukrainian defence industry is producing eight Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems (SPAS) per month.

Read more: Bohdana's first battle. How a Ukrainian Self-Propelled Howitzer forced the Russians to make a "gesture of goodwill" at Zmiinyi Island

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weaponsZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
weapons
Not a single case of arms smuggling from Ukraine recorded – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Iron Range for testing new weapons to open in Ukraine
Zelenskyy: 500 defence companies operate in Ukraine, other countries interested in Ukrainian weapons
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: