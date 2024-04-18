Russian spies detained in Bavaria: German Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador

German Foreign Ministry officials reacted to the detention of Russian spies in Bavaria by summoning the Russian ambassador.

Source: Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the detention of the Russian agents, German law enforcement stated that one of the two suspects came before the investigating judge of the Federal Court on Wednesday, who decided to take him into custody; the second will appear in court on Thursday.

Advertisement:

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that the detainees were intended to "undermine our military assistance to Ukraine".

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with large-scale support and will not allow ourselves to be intimidated," she went on to say.

Background:

The first to report the spies’ detention was Spiegel. The detainees planned sabotage operations in Germany on behalf of the Russian secret service. Spiegel has learned that the police detained the suspects in Bayreuth.

Czechia stated that Russia made "thousands" of attempts to interfere with European railway networks as part of a campaign to destabilise the EU and attempt sabotage of critical infrastructure.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that after the discovery of pro-Russian influence networks in Czechia and Poland, we can expect further such announcements in other countries, as this is only the beginning.

Support UP or become our patron!