Two Russian proxies planning to disrupt military aid to Ukraine detained in Germany

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 18 April 2024, 10:51
Two Russian proxies planning to disrupt military aid to Ukraine detained in Germany
Stock photo: Getty Images

Two proxies of Russia's intelligence services who intended to sabotage military infrastructure in order to disrupt military support for Ukraine have been detained in Bavaria, Germany.

Source: German news magazine Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Germany's Federal Prosecutor General Jens Rommel has ordered the detention of two suspects who were planning sabotage operations in Germany on behalf of a Russian secret service. The news magazine has learned that the police detained the suspects in Bayreuth.

The lead suspect is Dieter S., 39, of Russo-German descent from Bavaria.

Investigators firmly believe that Dieter S. has been in contact with Russian intelligence officers since October 2023 regarding sabotage operations in Germany. He is accused of agreeing to carry out arson attacks and bombings of military infrastructure, arms factories and industrial facilities.

The focus was, in particular, on transport routes used for the transport of military supplies. These planned attacks sought to undermine Germany's support for Ukraine.

Dieter S.'s accomplice is believed to have been Alexander J., 37, also of Russo-German descent, whom the Federal Prosecutor's Office accuses of being a Russian intelligence asset.

The news magazine reported that one of the facilities the detainees were spying on was located in Grafenwoehr, Bavaria. A crucial military training ground is located there, where the US Army trains Ukrainian soldiers, for example, on Abrams main battle tanks.

Dieter S. has been known to German security authorities. He belonged to the militants of the so-called "DPR" (Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic" terrorist organisation) between 2014 and 2016. As the latter is now classified as a terrorist organisation by German justice, Dieter S. is also accused of being a member of a terrorist organisation abroad.

Since he was in possession of a firearm, the federal prosecutor's office also opened an investigation against Dieter S. on suspicion of preparing a violent act that threatened the state.

Spiegel reported that Dieter S. and Alexander J. were transported to the city of Karlsruhe, Germany, on Wednesday and brought before Federal Court judges. Both were remanded in custody.

Background: Czechia has previously revealed that Russia has made "thousands" of attempts to interfere with European railway networks as part of a campaign to destabilise the EU and attempt to sabotage critical infrastructure.

Following the recent revelations of pro-Russian influence networks in Czechia and Poland, Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala said more such announcements should be expected in other countries.

Subjects: GermanyRussiaaid for Ukraine
