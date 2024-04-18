All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outraged by Georgian PM's statement about law on "foreign agents" and Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 April 2024, 17:08
Comment of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry regarding the aggravation of the internal political situation in Georgia connected with the consideration of the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence". Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the consideration in Georgia of the bill "On the Transparency of Foreign Influence", and also expressed indignation at the statement of the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze about Ukraine in the context of the adoption of the document.

Source: statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry expressed concern about the project's potential impact on Georgia's political situation.

The Ukrainian side urges all relevant parties to respect Georgian citizens' right to peaceful protest and seek a resolution to the crisis through constructive dialogue.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry stated that Kobakhidze's recent comments have sparked outrage.

Georgian PM Kobakhidze said that the bill on "foreign agents" is designed to protect Georgia from "Ukrainization".

Quote: "Russification, but not mythical ‘ukrainization’, is a real threat to Georgia. Ukraine is interested in a peaceful and friendly atmosphere in Georgia, has unwaveringly supported and continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Background:

  • Despite opposition from the West and civil society, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze insists that the shameful law will be passed in full.
  • Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili stated that she would veto the scandalous bill, but acknowledged that it would most likely be overturned by the parliament.
  • In recent days, massive protests against the "foreign agents" bill have been taking place in Tbilisi. More than a dozen people were detained following protests on 15-16 April.

