Russian forces launch 7 attacks near Krynky, Kherson Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 19:24
Photo: 58th Motorized Brigade

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 71 times across the war zone over the past 24 hours, with the Russians launching six missile strikes and 63 airstrikes and carrying out 41 attacks involving multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 18 April

Quote: "Defence Forces aircraft have struck nine clusters of enemy military personnel over the past 24 hours.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one cluster of enemy military personnel and one ammunition storage point."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted no offensive (assault) actions.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians sought to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 12 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their attempts to push Ukrainian troops out of their footholds on the Dnipro River's left bank. Russian forces, supported by aircraft, mounted seven unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

Subjects: General StaffKherson Oblast
General Staff
