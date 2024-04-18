All Sections
We have no plan B – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on new aid package for Ukraine in Congress

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 23:20
We have no plan B – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on new aid package for Ukraine in Congress
Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has refused to forecast the prospects for the adoption of a new bill on aid for Ukraine in the US Congress but stressed that Kyiv only has plan A – "making the most powerful decisions for Ukraine".

Source: Kuleba on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast following the meeting of G7 Foreign Affairs Ministers in Italy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba refused to explain the details of the proposal of Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, but repeated that "we do not need plan B because our plan A is to make the most powerful decisions for Ukraine, not half decisions".

"And today I reminded the Secretary of State (Antony Blinken – ed.) about this: look, I have no plan B; plan A, which is adopting a powerful bill, must work. And he supported me and said that we have to focus exclusively on strong decisions for Ukraine, so on plan A," Kuleba added.  

"But there has been so much controversy and debate around this bill – and there still will be – so let’s just wait for the result," Kuleba concluded.

Background:

  • On 17 April, Mike Johnson submitted separate bills about aid for allies of the US, including Ukraine, and announced a separate initiative about the protection of the US-Mexican border and counteraction against Russia, China and Iran.
  • The "Ukrainian" package provides for the allocation of about US$61 billion of aid for Ukraine and the allies. The final voting for the bills is to be held by the evening of Saturday, 20 April.
  • Joe Biden, President of the US, expressed his readiness to sign the bills submitted by Johnson, if they are approved.
  • Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained why Ukraine has no plan B.

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaForeign Affairs MinistryUSAaid for Ukraine
