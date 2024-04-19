All Sections
Israel launches missile attack on facilities in Iran

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 19 April 2024, 05:47
Israel launches missile attack on facilities in Iran
Isfahan in Iran. Screenshot: Google maps

Israel launched a retaliatory strike against Iran on Friday morning.

Source: ABC News with reference to a senior US official

Details: Local media reported that three explosions occurred near a military base in the northwestern Iranian province of Isfahan. 

Several Iranian nuclear facilities are located there.

Iran has suspended flights over several cities after the Israeli attack.

Background: 

  • On Sunday, the Axios media outlet, with reference to an unnamed White House official, reported that Joe Biden, President of the US, stated during the conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that he did not support the Israeli attack on Iran in response to the latter's large-scale drone and missile attack.
  • Sources of The New York Times report that during the phone conversation between Netanyahu with Biden, Israel decided not to strike back at Iran.
  • Iran launched an attack on Israel, using dozens of drones and missiles on the night of 13-14 April. Israel Defense Forces later clarified that there were over 300 aerial targets in total, including approximately 170 attack drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, nearly all of which were shot down.

Subjects: IsraelIran
Israel
