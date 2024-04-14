All Sections
Biden talked Israeli PM out of retaliatory strike on Iran – media

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 18:10
Biden talked Israeli PM out of retaliatory strike on Iran – media
Joe Biden, President of the US and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Stock photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

Joe Biden, President of the US, stated during the conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that he does not support the Israeli attack on Iran in response to the latter's large-scale drone and missile attack.

Source: an unnamed White House official in a commentary for Axios, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, Biden and his senior advisors are deeply concerned that Israel’s response may lead to a regional war with catastrophic consequences.

Biden told Netanyahu that joint defence efforts of Israel, the US and other countries of the region led to the failure of the Iranian attack, the source added.

"You got a win. Take the win," Biden told Netanyahu, according to the official.

The official said that when Biden told Netanyahu that the US would not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and would not support such operations, Netanyahu replied he understood that.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Saturday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant and asked that Israel notify the US ahead of any response against Iran, a senior Israeli official said.

Background:

  • Iran launched an attack on Israel, using dozens of drones and missiles on the night of 13-14 April. Israel Defense Forces later clarified that there were over 300 air targets in total, including approximately 170 attack drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, nearly all of which were shot down.
  • The White House noted Israel’s success in repelling Iran’s large-scale attack.

