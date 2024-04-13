Iran launches drones on Israel, which has imposed restrictions and closed airspace

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces. Photo: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Media reports indicate that Iran has launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones while Israel is on combat alert.

Source: The Times of Israel; OSINTtechnical; Axios journalist Barak Ravid; CNN

BREAKING: Iran launches attack against Israel using dozens of drones, four U.S. and Israeli officials told me Advertisement: — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

Details: Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing four US and Israeli officials, that Iran has launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones.

Iranian one way attack drone over southern Iraq this evening, presumably headed west towards Israel. pic.twitter.com/HyueNPkUto — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 13, 2024

OSINTtechnical reported that an Iranian loitering munition flying towards Israel was captured on video flying over Iraq's south.

"[It] Appears to be a Shahed-136, used heavily by the Russians against Ukraine," the post said.

First visual sight of an Iranian attack drone over southern Iraq, headed towards Israel.



Appears to be a Shahed-136, used heavily by the Russians against Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/WXUQVzn3uj — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 13, 2024

Later, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, confirmed in a press statement that dozens of drones launched from Iran were heading for Israel.

The official noted that the Israeli Air Force is tracking the drones, which will take several hours to reach the country.

Hagari warned of possible GPS disruptions as the military works to intercept the drones.

State media in Iran reported that the Islamic Republic launched a second wave of drones towards Israel.

The Israeli Airports Authority announced that the country's airspace would be closed due to Iran's attack. There are currently no details regarding the resumption of flights.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement confirming the start of the attack on Israel, stating that it is in response to the IDF's strike on the consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of several IRGC members, including two generals, earlier this month.

The IRGC claims it will target specific locations in Israel using dozens of drones and presumably cruise missiles.

IDF spokesman Hagari announced new restrictions on civilian gatherings amid the threat of an Iranian attack. Educational events are banned nationwide, and gatherings of up to 1,000 people are limited. In some areas, such as near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon, there are already stricter restrictions on gatherings.

Hagari also said that the Israeli air defence network is "on high alert" and "dozens of aircraft are ready in the sky".

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the United States and other allies have provided Israel with "new capabilities" to defend against and respond to a potential Iranian attack.

At the same time, Jordan has temporarily closed its airspace as neighbouring Israel expects the Iranian strike.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will attend a meeting between President Joe Biden and his national security team on the situation in the Middle East, officials told CNN.

After midnight on 14 April, it became known that the Israeli military identified over 100 drones launched from Iran towards Israel.

ABC News stated that Iran may launch between 400 and 500 drones towards Israel.

Background: Biden has come back to Washington from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday to meet with his team over a possible Iranian strike on Israel.

