French PM on consequences of Russia's victory: Ukrainians will hold if we support them

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 April 2024, 12:18
French PM on consequences of Russia's victory: Ukrainians will hold if we support them
Gabriel Attal. Photo: Getty Images

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has stated in an interview on his 100-day tenure that Russia’s victory over Ukraine would come at an exorbitant price for the French people, therefore they should continue to support Ukraine, which would be able to resist the Russian Federation under these circumstances.

Source: Attal in an interview with BFMTV, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Yes, the war has its cost, but Russia's victory over Ukraine would come at an exorbitant price for the French."

Details: The French Prime Minister vowed that France would continue to back Ukraine against Russia. "If we support them, they will continue to hold," Attal declared.

Speaking on the consequences that French citizens will face if Russia wins, Attal specifically mentioned inflation in the price of food and immigration.

Background:

  • On the evening of 12 March, members of the French National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) voted to approve Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's report on the strategy to support Ukraine and the bilateral security agreement.
  • Earlier, Attal echoed President Macron's statement, saying that "nothing can be ruled out" when it comes to sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Subjects: FranceUkraineRussiawar
