First few minutes after Russian attack on Dnipro are caught on police body cameras – video

Patrol officers have shown footage of the first few minutes after the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 19 April.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Department of Patrol Police, on Facebook

Details: Footage from the patrol officers’ body cameras shows the source of a fire and an injured man who was promptly given first aid by the patrol officers.

The man was then handed over to the medics.

Background:

On the night of 18-19 April, the Russians struck the infrastructure of the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Borys Filatov, mayor of Dnipro, reported that the city was struck with a Kh-22 missile designed to destroy aircraft carriers.

As a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro; six people, including two children, were killed in Synelnykove; and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.

Local authorities report that in total, 35 people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 24 in the city of Dnipro.



