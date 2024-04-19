All Sections
First few minutes after Russian attack on Dnipro are caught on police body cameras – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 April 2024, 16:12
First few minutes after Russian attack on Dnipro are caught on police body cameras – video
Photo: National police

Patrol officers have shown footage of the first few minutes after the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 19 April.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Department of Patrol Police, on Facebook

Details: Footage from the patrol officers’ body cameras shows the source of a fire and an injured man who was promptly given first aid by the patrol officers.

The man was then handed over to the medics.

Background:

