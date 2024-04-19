First few minutes after Russian attack on Dnipro are caught on police body cameras – video
Friday, 19 April 2024, 16:12
Patrol officers have shown footage of the first few minutes after the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 19 April.
Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Department of Patrol Police, on Facebook
Details: Footage from the patrol officers’ body cameras shows the source of a fire and an injured man who was promptly given first aid by the patrol officers.
The man was then handed over to the medics.
Background:
- On the night of 18-19 April, the Russians struck the infrastructure of the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Borys Filatov, mayor of Dnipro, reported that the city was struck with a Kh-22 missile designed to destroy aircraft carriers.
- As a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro; six people, including two children, were killed in Synelnykove; and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.
- Local authorities report that in total, 35 people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 24 in the city of Dnipro.
