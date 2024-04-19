All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


China is leading supplier for Russian military complex – Blinken

Andrii Synyavskyi, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 19 April 2024, 17:04
China is leading supplier for Russian military complex – Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has criticised China for supporting Russia's defence industry, saying Beijing is currently the leading supplier of critical components for the war of aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda; Antony Blinken at a press conference after a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers; Reuters 

Details: Blinken says these Chinese efforts are fuelling the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War. 

Advertisement:

"When it comes to Russia's defence industrial base, the primary contributor in this moment to that is China. We see China sharing machine tools, semiconductors, other dual use items that have helped Russia rebuild the defence industrial base," Blinken said.

He noted that Washington has made it very clear to Beijing and others that they must not help Russia in its military operations in Ukraine.

"China can't have it both ways. You want to have positive, friendly relations with countries in Europe, and at the same time, you are fuelling the biggest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War," Blinken said.

The G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy noted in a communiqué that they intend to impose further sanctions against the Russian Federation and individuals and companies from third countries that are assisting Russia.

Earlier, Janet Yellen, Secretary of the US Treasury, said the United States has warned China of the consequences of its banks and companies assisting Russia in the war against Ukraine, and is also ready to respond with measures to a surge in cheap exports from China.

Blinken is reported to have told his EU and NATO counterparts that China is assisting Russia "at a concerning scale", providing tools and technology.

At the same time, the US sees no evidence that China is providing Russia with direct military support.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ChinaRussia
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
China
US State Department: Blinken to discuss Chinese military aid to Russia at G7 meeting
China can help restore peace in Ukraine – Zelenskyy
China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: