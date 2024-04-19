China is leading supplier for Russian military complex – Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has criticised China for supporting Russia's defence industry, saying Beijing is currently the leading supplier of critical components for the war of aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Antony Blinken at a press conference after a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers; Reuters

Details: Blinken says these Chinese efforts are fuelling the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War.

"When it comes to Russia's defence industrial base, the primary contributor in this moment to that is China. We see China sharing machine tools, semiconductors, other dual use items that have helped Russia rebuild the defence industrial base," Blinken said.

He noted that Washington has made it very clear to Beijing and others that they must not help Russia in its military operations in Ukraine.

"China can't have it both ways. You want to have positive, friendly relations with countries in Europe, and at the same time, you are fuelling the biggest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War," Blinken said.

The G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy noted in a communiqué that they intend to impose further sanctions against the Russian Federation and individuals and companies from third countries that are assisting Russia.

Earlier, Janet Yellen, Secretary of the US Treasury, said the United States has warned China of the consequences of its banks and companies assisting Russia in the war against Ukraine, and is also ready to respond with measures to a surge in cheap exports from China.

Blinken is reported to have told his EU and NATO counterparts that China is assisting Russia "at a concerning scale", providing tools and technology.

At the same time, the US sees no evidence that China is providing Russia with direct military support.

