China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated his support for holding a peaceful conference to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis", but only if both Russia and Ukraine participate.

Source: China Central Television (CCTV)

China does not refer to the war in Ukraine as a "war"; in its statement, the Chinese side refers to the Russian-Ukrainian war as a "crisis".

Advertisement:

Quote: "China encourages and supports all efforts that contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis (war – ed.), advocates for the timely convening of an international peace conference approved by the Russian and Ukrainian sides, with equal participation of all parties and honest discussion of all peaceful options, and is ready to maintain close communication with all interested parties."

Details: Xi Jinping made these remarks on the morning of 16 April at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Commenting on the war, Scholz and Xi stated that they "are committed to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, oppose the use of nuclear weapons or attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, properly address issues of international food security, and adhere to international humanitarian law."

Xi also stated that the following principles should be followed to restore peace in Ukraine: "First, focus on the overall situation of peace and stability, rather than pursue selfish interests. Second, cool down the situation, rather than add fuel to the fire. Third, create conditions for peace restoration, rather than promote further conflict escalation. Fourth, minimise the negative impact on the global economy and refrain from destabilising the global industrial supply chain."

After the meeting, Xi and Scholz took a walk and had lunch together. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present at the meeting.

Background:

Ukraine invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take part in a Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which is scheduled for 15-16 June.

In early May, Xi Jinping will visit several European countries. According to sources, after France and Serbia, he will come to Hungary.

On 14 April, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz started his three-day visit to China with a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where the two leaders discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!