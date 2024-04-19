Russians targeted firefighters in Donetsk Oblast as they were putting out fire from previous attack – photo

On 19 April, Russian troops targeted a fire truck in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as firefighters were extinguishing a fire caused by a previous attack.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Facebook; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Tonight, in Nikopol, Russians targeted a fire truck with a drone while the team of firefighters was extinguishing a fire caused by a previous attack.

Fortunately, none of the firefighters were injured."

Details: The Russians also targeted Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones and dropped explosives from a UAV. In total there have been two dozen attacks since this morning.

Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Miropillia hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol on 19 April Photo: Serhii Lysak

Quote: "Damage was caused to a gymnasium [a secondary school that prepares students for higher education at university – ed.], a utility, an administrative building, 14 houses, 11 outbuildings and a greenhouse. A fire truck and cars were damaged.

Energy equipment was also damaged. There was a fire, which firefighters put out. Power lines were affected. There are 30,000 households in the district centre without electricity."

